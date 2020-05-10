WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg bakery is facing an unexpected challenge after the business was recently broken into.

In a Facebook post made Saturday night, High Tea Bakery said burglars took the bake shop's iPads, point of sale system, and a variety of other things.

In an email to CTV News Sunday, Winnipeg police didn’t use the bakery's name, but said it “received a report of a break-in to a business in the 2100 block of Portage Avenue."

Winnipeg Police Service said they are investigating.

The bakery has been closed to the public due to COVID-19, but has been doing pickup orders twice a week.

According to High Tea Bakery's website, both pickup dates before Mother's Day were sold out.