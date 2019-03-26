Featured
Burrows area car fire spreads to two nearby garages
A car fire in the 1000 block of Pritchard Avenue spread to two neighbouring garages early Tuesday morning. CTV photo/Alex Brown
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 7:26AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 7:27AM CST
A car fire in the 1000 block of Pritchard Avenue spread to two neighbouring garages early Tuesday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene just before 4:30 a.m. where the vehicle and garages were already up in flames.
Officials said they were able to get the fire under control by 5 a.m.
No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.