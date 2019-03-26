

CTV Winnipeg





A car fire in the 1000 block of Pritchard Avenue spread to two neighbouring garages early Tuesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene just before 4:30 a.m. where the vehicle and garages were already up in flames.

Officials said they were able to get the fire under control by 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.