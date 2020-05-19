WINNIPEG -- Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman have rescheduled their North American tour until June 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The musical duo, known as Bachman Cummings, were originally scheduled to tour this summer, including a stop in Winnipeg on June 27 as part of a free, outdoor concert to celebrate Manitoba 150. CTV Winnipeg previously reported the event is looking at alternate dates.

Bachman tweeted that more dates will be added to the tour, and that Sony Music will soon release ‘The Bachman Cummings Collection’ boxset.

Bachman and Cummings were both born in Winnipeg. The duo were members of The Guess Who, boasting hits such as ‘American Woman’ and ‘No Time.’