Burton Cummings to perform two shows at namesake venue in December
Legendary Manitoba musician Burton Cummings will be playing two shows at his namesake venue in December.
On Tuesday, True North Sports and Entertainment announced the Winnipeg-born singer and songwriter will be performing at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Dec. 28 and 31.
True North explained that the Dec. 28 show will be an “up-close and unplugged performance” from Cummings and his band in an acoustic and intimate setting.
The Dec. 31 show will a birthday bash for Cummings as it takes place on his 75th birthday. Concertgoers will receive a complimentary souvenir lanyard and laminate. In addition to reserved seating, fans will also be able to purchase seats at one of six VIP tables in front of the stage at the Dec. 31 show.
Kevin Donnelly, True North’s senior vice president of venues and entertainment, said it is an honour to have Cumming’s name on the venue and that True North is thrilled he’ll be gracing the stage at the historic theatre.
"Many of us have been fortunate enough to see this Manitoba legend live over the years, but these two concerts in December will be unlike anything you’ve seen from Burton before,” he said in a news release.
“These will be bucket list concerts not only for music lovers, but for all Manitobans.”
Pre-sales for both shows take place Oct. 19 and 20, with general sales beginning on Oct. 21. Tickets start at $49.75 plus fees and are available through Ticketmaster.
