Bus fares increasing in Winnipeg

    Bus fares in Winnipeg have gone up by 10 cents now that the new year has begun.

    Beginning on Monday, Winnipeg Transit’s annual rate hike went into effect.

    This means that regular base fares have gone from $3.15 to $3.25, and youth and senior fares have increased from $2.65 to $2.75.

    Along with the fares, the cost of Winnipeg Transit’s Peggo e-passes and paper passes are also going up.

    According to the City of Winnipeg website, a 24-hour e-pass has gone from $10.35 to $10.75; the five-day e-pass from $25.20 to $26.10; and the seven-day pass from $28 to $29.

    The cost of paper tickets has also increased from $2.80 to $2.90; weekday paper passes are up from $25.20 to $26.10; and superpasses have gone from $28 to $29.

    A full list of the new prices can be found online. 

