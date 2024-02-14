Bus passenger stabbed by man uttering racial slurs: police

A man in his 20s is recovering after being stabbed by a man who was uttering racial slurs on a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday night.

According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to the Osborne Bus Rapid Transit Station for a report of a man who was stabbed.

Officers used a chest seal on the victim, and he was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

“The initial stages of the investigation indicated that amid racial slurs from another male on the bus, the victim was threatened and physically assaulted. The bus was stopped, and both males exited,” police wrote in a news release.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

Police are looking for a white man who is 20 to 30 years old with a slim build. No photo was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219.