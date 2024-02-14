WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Bus passenger stabbed by man uttering racial slurs: police

    (File photo). (File photo).
    Share

    A man in his 20s is recovering after being stabbed by a man who was uttering racial slurs on a Winnipeg Transit bus Tuesday night.

    According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to the Osborne Bus Rapid Transit Station for a report of a man who was stabbed.

    Officers used a chest seal on the victim, and he was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

    “The initial stages of the investigation indicated that amid racial slurs from another male on the bus, the victim was threatened and physically assaulted. The bus was stopped, and both males exited,” police wrote in a news release.

    The suspect fled before police arrived.

    Police are looking for a white man who is 20 to 30 years old with a slim build. No photo was provided.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberals rebrand Canada's carbon tax rebate

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News