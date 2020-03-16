WINNIPEG -- In an effort to slow the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, businesses are temporarily closing across Manitoba and the country.

Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, said businesses are now finding themselves in what he described as ‘uncharted territory.’

"This isn’t something businesses had to do in history probably. So it’s on almost like on a day-by-day situation,” he said.

Davidson said his organization cancelled all its events last week for the next 30 days, and as of Monday, the Chamber is closing its downtown Winnipeg head office and having all employees work from home.

He said businesses and organizations are mindful of the economic impact of the virus, but for now they’re more concerned about the safety and well-being of employees and customers.

“This is going to have a significant impact on the economy and I think this is where it’s important for the federal government and what steps it can take. It’s not as simple as saying everyone can stay home because not all businesses have that opportunity,” he said.

He said Ottawa needs to put steps in place to allow workers to recoup some of the dollars they may be losing due to temporary shutdowns.

“The last thing we want to be doing is stressing people out to the point where they feel like they have to go to work, that’s not going to help us address the situation, “ said Davidson.

He said the chamber is providing information to its members regarding ways to have employees work effectively from home, or to have members continue to operate their businesses on reduced hours.

He added that online transactions are another way for consumers to get their needs fulfilled without having to visit stores and businesses in person.

“The hope is that this is not going to be a long-term situation. The quicker we can deal with it, the quicker we can get back to some sense of normalcy, “ said Davidson.