WINNIPEG -- As many people are self-isolating and away from their jobs, the province is asking employers to not require sick notes from their employees.

“We want to make it easy for sick people to stay home. we also do not want to place unnecessary burdens on our health care system filling out notes for ill individuals," said Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Brent Roussin.

The province said the health system needs to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and not on signing notes for people.

The Manitoba government is also urging employers to review their business continuity plans, if they haven't already, and take steps to ensure employees can stay home when they're sick.

Health officials said new information has been given to CancerCare Manitoba patients who are at a higher risk of getting infections because of weakened immune systems.

The province is asking CancerCare patients with upcoming appointments or tests to call ahead first.

It said appointments for patients who are not on active treatments for cancer may be changed if they're not urgent.

Patients with kidney disease are also at a higher risk of getting an infection.

The province said for patients who are well, their scheduled dialysis treatments are going ahead as normal.

It said patients with flu-like symptoms or those who have returned from international travel in the past two weeks should call Health Links for an initial assessment. Those feeling unwell will need to call their renal unit before leaving home.

This way staff can come up with a plan for treating patients in a way that keeps them and others from potentially being exposed to COVID-19.