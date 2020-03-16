WINNIPEG -- There is now a total of three presumptive and four laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, and Winnipeg restaurants, bars, spas, and malls are reacting accordingly.

Here is a list of how these businesses will be changing their operations to prevent the spread of the virus:

The King’s Head Pub, located on King Street, is temporarily closing from March 16 to April 2, or otherwise notified;

Thermea Spa is temporarily closing its doors for an indefinite period of time;

Polo Park Mall is changing its operating hours to Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.;

Pandora at Polo Park Mall will be closed March 16 to 27;

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is giving its tenants the option to reduce their hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Kildonan Place mall is reducing its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Grant Park Shopping Centre has changed its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

Oak Hammock Marsh will be temporarily closed until further notice, beginning March 16;

Rudy's Eat and Drink has suspended its operations from March 16 to April 13;

Segovia Tapas Bar has temporarily closed;

Clementine Cafe has temporarily closed;

Forth Cafe and Bar has closed until further notice, beginning March 16 at 5 p.m.;

Chip's Vintage will be operating on Instagram only;

The Winnipeg Home and Garden show, which was set to take place from April 16 to 19, has been postponed until Oct.1 to 4;

All Orangetheory studios across Canada will be closed effective end-of-day March 16;

The Forks Market is reducing its hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Common beer and wine kiosk is closed until further notice;

Pauline Bistro is temporarily closed;

Patent 5 Distillery is closing temporarily;

The Tallest Poppy is closing its front of house. They will have one person filling takeout and DoorDash orders;

Soul Sol is closing temporarily;

Stride Place in Portage la Prairie will be closed as of March 17. Patrons have until March 18 at 1 p.m. to pick up any belongings;

The Steinbach Aquatic Centre and T.G. Smith Centre will be closed until further notice;

The Roost on Corydon is closing temporarily;

The Goodwill Social Club is reducing its hours to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Khao is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. All events for the rest of the month are cancelled/postponed;

Cake-ology is closed from March 16 until further notice.

Health officials are urging Canadians to practise social distancing, which includes cancelling events with more than 250 people, avoiding large crowds and minimizing contact while in public.