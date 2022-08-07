Busy Sunday morning for Winnipeg fire crews

Winnipeg fire crews had another busy few hours Sunday morning, responding to two fires within a few blocks of each other in the city's North End.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the first call at 7:08 a.m. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a two-storey, multi-family home in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the structure when crews arrived. Bystanders told them that there were still people inside the house. Crews rescued seven people from the blaze. The fire was declared under control at 7:34 a.m.

No one was injured. The City's Emergency Social Services team will help displaced residents to find temporary accommodations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Then, at 10:01 a.m., WFPS responded to multiple reports of a fire in a vacant, attached garage in the 700 block of Lulu Street.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the structure. An offensive attack was launched and the fire was declared under control at 10:20 a.m. The fire did not spread to the attached house.

No one was in the home at the time.

WFPS is investigating the cause of the fire. The cost of the damage is not yet known.