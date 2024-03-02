Byelection to replace controversial Winnipeg school trustee set for June

A byelection to replace a St. Boniface school trustee is slated for June 6, months after she resigned over social media posts targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community.

In November 2023, Francine Champagne stepped down from her role as Louis Riel School Division Ward 1 trustee following a months-long suspension for online posts the board deemed controversial.

"They are just not who we are in Louis Riel and certainly not who we are as a board," board chair Sandy Nemeth previously said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.

Champagne was suspended for three months in June under the Manitoba Public Schools Act.

On Friday, the city announced it was launching its official byelection website and accepting nominations for the position. More information can be found online.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick