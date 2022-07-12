Bystanders injured while trying to stop robbery: Winnipeg police

Two people in their 50s were hospitalized with significant injuries after they tried to stop a robbery on Balmoral Street Monday night.

According to police, officers responded to the reported assault in the 600 block of Balmoral Street at 9 p.m. A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable, while a man in his 50s was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the two victims were bystanders in the area when they saw a woman try to rob an elderly woman. The two tried to intervene, and they were assaulted with a weapon, suffering significant injuries. The suspect ran from the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.