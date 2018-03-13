

The Canadian Press





The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation is putting out a call for suppliers of marijuana.

The Crown corporation will be Manitoba's wholesale distributor of cannabis, once the expected legalization of recreational sales takes place later this year.

It wants information from legal Canadian cannabis producers on such things as product lists, pricing and future production, and also wants to identify suppliers who can offer their products in Manitoba.

Responses are due March 26 at noon.