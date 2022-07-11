Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansion
Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansion
Camp Manitou has some new features this summer as an 11-acre expansion is almost finished.
The camp received $9 million to create a new 2.6-acre custom-made lake, boathouse, dock and bike trail that offer attendees a variety of new activities.
Campers can now partake in canoeing and kayaking and also test out bikes on a skills course which is part of the new trail.
"It's allowing us to offer activities that we haven't been able," said Audrey Hicks, director of Camp Manitou. "These bike tracks are going take them that little bit farther and give them those extra skills."
Once winter rolls around, the bike trails will turn into cross country skiing trails and the lake will be used for pond hockey.
The camp will also host the first ever Ducky Pond Hockey Classic in 2022-23, which is being held in honour of Dale Hawerchuk.
Hicks added another cool feature about the lake, and the dock specifically, is it is designed to help kids with mobility problems still get in and out of canoes and kayaks, so they too can enjoy the lake when attending.
"It just expands the different user groups that we have."
She said the lake has been used since June and over 500 kids have already used it.
Camp Manitou started operating in 2014 thanks to the True North Youth Foundation. The camp has been able to introduce a zip-line, climbing wall, playground, rope course, toboggan run and 12 cabins for overnight campers, as well as an NHL-sized outdoor covered rink.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the network system failure that led to the Rogers outage
The fallout continues days after a massive system failure disrupted the Rogers network, throwing customers across the country offline last Friday and into the weekend for some. CTVNews.ca breaks down what we know about the nationwide outage.
Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages
Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada's major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
First image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows cosmic view
Our view of the universe just expanded: The first image from NASA's new space telescope unveiled Monday is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
Regina
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
-
CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.
-
Sask. First Nations partner with federal government on clean and affordable energy projects
The Government of Canada and Indigenous communities and businesses in Saskatchewan will be partnering on five clean and affordable energy projects, according to a news release.
Saskatoon
-
Police provide timeline of Langham, Sask. tragedy
Police are providing new details concerning a fatal shooting and an apparent suicide that rocked a Saskatchewan town.
-
New, more transmissible COVID-19 subvariant on the rise in Sask.
About one in four COVID-19 samples tested in Saskatchewan have been found to be the new, more transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant.
-
5 pet-friendly patios in Saskatoon
While Saskatoon has many great spots to enjoy a pint and a bite to eat outdoors, the list gets shorter if you're in the mood to bring your four-legged friend along.
Northern Ontario
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors say
Two Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
North Bay Police Service hires seven officers
Seven new constables were sworn in to the North Bay Police Service Monday morning.
-
Sudbury animal shelter sees spike in number of people surrendering pets
A local organization that cares for animals in Sudbury is continuing to deal with high numbers of animals at its shelter.
Edmonton
-
Kenney announces Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day
The provincial government has announced that Sept. 1 will be known as Alberta Day to celebrate the province’s cultural history, and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.
-
Copping says fourth dose guidance coming as Alta. COVID-19 case counts rise
While two new COVID-19 variants are starting to spread in Alberta, the health minister says the risk remains low, with vaccine guidance on fourth doses to be released in "the coming weeks."
-
New club helps Edmontonians enjoy accessible cycling
A new bicycle club offers Edmontonians a new way to cruise the outdoors and connect with new people.
Toronto
-
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
-
Man, 71, dies after golf cart goes into pond at course north of Toronto
A 71-year-old Toronto man has died after his golf cart went into a large pond at a Richmond Hill golf course.
-
Ontario woman enduring effects of long COVID begins process for medically assisted death
Contracting COVID-19 radically changed Tracey Thompson's life. The Toronto woman says the enduring illness and lack of substantive financial support has led her to begin the process of ending her life.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in Ukraine
A Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnesses
RCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boaters
Following the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman, 91, dies after waiting 7 hours for ambulance
A 91-year-old Montreal woman died over the weekend after waiting seven hours for an ambulance and her family is now blaming ongoing staffing shortages within paramedic services.
-
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice 'Mom' Boucher dead at 69
Former Hells Angels boss Maurice "Mom" Boucher, regarded as one of the most infamous criminals in Quebec history, has died.
-
Woman and 8-year-old girl die in road accident in Laurentians town
Two victims, including an eight-year-old girl, died in a road accident Monday in Labelle, in the Laurentians, when their car went off the road.
Ottawa
-
'I feel landlocked': Accessible transit users call for more options in Ottawa
A weekend trip to Montreal came with an added $348 to the bill after Maddy Dever says they were forced to pay for a hotel room because there weren’t any accessible taxis operating in the city.
-
Residents rally to keep Metcalfe bank branch open
Local residents and customers of the Metcalfe branch of the Royal Bank of Canada rallied Monday to keep their bank open.
-
Ottawa restaurant hands out free meals to homeless for Eid
An Ottawa restaurant is giving back during a Muslim holiday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer's abuse of spouse had roots going back generations, inquiry hears
Domestic violence extended back generations in the family of the man who carried out the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, a document released Monday by a public inquiry reveals.
-
Daughter of N.S. man in urgent need of cancer treatment calls out government on health-care crisis
The daughter of a Nova Scotia man in urgent need of cancer treatment is calling out the provincial government, which she says is failing to address to the health-care crisis.
-
Nova Scotia's new Liberal leader says he wants to rebuild party, hold current government accountable
The Nova Scotia Liberal party's new leader says he plans to rebuild the organization, recruit good candidates who are energized and excited to run for office, and hold the current government accountable for promises made to Nova Scotians, particularly when it comes to health care.
Kitchener
-
'No excuse': Experts remind pet owners to keep animals out of vehicles
Provincial Animal Welfare Services are reminding people cars are not a safe place to leave pets in the summer months. (Colton Wiens/ CTV Kitchener)
-
Magic: The Gathering heist leaves Guelph business out more than $200K in cards, scotch and electronics
The Round Table Board Game Café in Guelph is out more than $200,000 in product after a break-in over the weekend.
-
Connecting the dots: What the Rogers network outage suggests about our digital habits
The nationwide Rogers outage on Friday, which continues to impact some customers, helped tell us more about our digital habits, according to a communication arts professor at the University of Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
B.C. business owner says ex-employee stole $200K, but RCMP won't pursue charges
The co-owner of a small business in Richmond, B.C., says a former employee stole more than $200,000 – but the RCMP won't pursue charges.
-
'We cannot afford to continue as we are:' Canada's premiers call for feds to fund health care
For the first time since 2019 Canadian premiers are meeting in person in to discuss how to deal with a growing crisis in healthcare across the country.
-
Canadian passport backlog should be cleared by end of summer, minister says
The federal minister responsible for passports was in Vancouver Monday and said she hopes to clear the backlog of applications that has led to frustrating delays for would-be travellers in the next four to six weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
U.S. man ordered to leave Canada after potential child-luring incident in Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP say a potential child-luring incident was averted after a 53-year-old man came to Vancouver Island to meet with a young girl.
-
Canadian navy relieves Maritime Forces Pacific leader of duties over 'inappropriate comments'
The Royal Canadian Navy has relieved a senior leader of its Pacific forces of his duties following an investigation into "inappropriate comments" about a sailor's appearance.
-
Superyacht with 66-metre support yacht spotted off Victoria
A pair of multimillion-dollar yachts sailed past Victoria on Monday, both owned by billionaire brothers who made the bulk of their fortunes as owners of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).