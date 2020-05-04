WINNIPEG -- A number of non-essential businesses will begin to reopen in Manitoba in Monday, and among them is restaurant patios and walk-up services.

As of May 4, food establishments, such as restaurants, cafeterias, and cafes will still have to stay closed, except for delivery, takeout, patios or walk-up services.

Though, some public health restrictions due to COVID-19 are easing up, restaurants are still required to run under strict rules that have been set out by the Government of Manitoba. Customers will need to maintain a distance of two metres, except for brief exchanges, and establishments have to limit occupancy to 50 per cent of normal business levels.

Before coming into work, staff must use a self-screening tool, and must stay home if they are sick.

Restaurants will need to post signs indicating physical distancing protocols, as well as lines that show where the service is provided or the lines form. Lines will need to be regulated to prevent any congestion, and no more than 10 people can gather in a common area or at a table.

The government is requiring that facilities make hand sanitizer available at entrances and exits and that washrooms are frequently cleaned.

Sitting or standing at counters isn’t permitted, unless groups can be separated by two metres. There also needs to be a distance of two metres between tables.

Food establishments cannot have buffets and drink refills aren’t permitted.

All surfaces must be cleaned in between customers, and condiments, menus, napkins and décor should be removed unless they can be cleaned between customers.

As for payment, cashless or no-contact payment should be used as much as possible.

The province notes that restaurants can continue to provide service by delivery or pickup that has been ordered online, by phone or other remote means.