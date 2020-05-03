WINNIPEG -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been plenty of viral photos demonstrating people's at-home haircut flubs, the trend, however, will soon be coming to an end.

Starting Monday, hair salons in Manitoba will be allowed to open if they follow strict guidelines created by the province.

In order for salons to open, staff and customers must maintain a physical distance of at least two metres, except when receiving services or brief exchanges. All businesses will be required to limit occupancy to 50 per cent of normal business levels or one person per 10 square metres, whichever is lower.

WHAT CUSTOMERS CAN EXPECT

Salons are only allowed to perform hair washes, cuts, colouring and styling.

Before coming to get your haircut, staff and customers must complete a self-screening tool before booking. IF symptomatic, you won't be able to get a cut.

Appointments times will be staggered to allow for physical distancing, and the province suggests clients come alone, without any friends or family.

Entry into the business will be limited to one point, and customers will have to sanitize their hands with the provided disinfectant before entering.

Once in the salon, customers will notice signs indicating COVID-19 physical distancing protocols, along with floor markings where services are offered, or lines form.

Salons must regulate lines and waiting areas to prevent congestion, and no more than ten people can gather in common areas.

While waiting, all magazines and toys have been taken away. Onsite snack bars, coffee bars and other confectionery style counters are also closed.

When time for the haircut, both stylists and customers may wear non-medical masks, particularly when close touch or contact is involved. The province said service providers may wear protective gloves when providing service, particularly when close touch or contact is involved.

Once the hair cut is complete, the stylist will dispose of any equipment, instruments and material that cannot be disinfected between clients.

When time to pay, cashless or no-contact payment should be used to the greatest extent possible.