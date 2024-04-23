Canada downs Scotland 12-5, remains unbeaten at mixed curling worlds

WINNIPEG
    Östersund, Sweden -

    Canada's Kadriana and Colton Lott scored six in the sixth end to clinch a 12-5 win over Scotland at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Tuesday.

    The husband-and-wife team from Gimli, Man. scored three in the second end and stole another in the third after the Scottish duo of Sophie Jackson and Duncan McFadzean opened with a single.

    Later with Canada in control leading 6-2, Scotland applied some pressure by scoring three in the fifth end to cut the lead to one.

    The Lotts fully extinguished the Scottish comeback with a score of six in the sixth.

    Canada improved to 5-0 with the victory to move into a tie with Sweden atop Group B. Those two teams were scheduled to meet later Tuesday.

    Scotland fell to 2-3.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.

