Security rebates for Manitobans are coming in August

A program helping Manitobans purchase security equipment is seeing strong uptake.

The province said it’s seen a very strong response to its Security Rebate Program since applications opened nearly a month ago.

It said applicants will begin seeing the rebates in August.

In April, $500,000 was allocated for the program. Homeowners, tenants, and small businesses are eligible for a rebate of up to $300 on some security equipment, such as doorbell cameras, security gates and motion detectors.

The program is still accepting applications. More information is available on the province’s website.