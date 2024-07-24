Elementary school in Thompson goes up in flames

An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the School District of Mystery Lake said there is an active fire at Westwood School.

It notes that the fire will have an impact on September start up.

The school division said it needs time to plan and more details will be released at a later time.

Air Quality Warning

Amid the fire, the City of Thompson is warning residents to take precautions against the effects of smoke.

Those who live near the school are advised to stay inside with the windows closed. Pets should also be kept inside.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Thompson and the School District of Mystery Lake for more information.