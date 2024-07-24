WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Elementary school in Thompson goes up in flames

    Westwood School in Thompson has gone up in flames on July 24, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Westwood Elementary: Thompson) Westwood School in Thompson has gone up in flames on July 24, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Westwood Elementary: Thompson)
    Share

    An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.

    In a social media post, the School District of Mystery Lake said there is an active fire at Westwood School.

    It notes that the fire will have an impact on September start up.

    The school division said it needs time to plan and more details will be released at a later time.

    Air Quality Warning

    Amid the fire, the City of Thompson is warning residents to take precautions against the effects of smoke.

    Those who live near the school are advised to stay inside with the windows closed. Pets should also be kept inside.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Thompson and the School District of Mystery Lake for more information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News