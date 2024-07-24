Mayes out of mayor's inner circle following shuffle

Mayor Scott Gillingham has shuffled his inner circle.

After more than 11 years on the executive policy committee, St. Vital Councillor Brian Mayes has been removed from his role as chair of the Water and Waste Committee.

Charleswood Councillor Evan Duncan moves from community services to water and waste.

Point Douglas Councilor Vivian Santos is getting promoted to EPC filling the community services spot.

“It’s important to periodically refresh EPC to ensure it benefits from the diverse viewpoints and experiences on City Council and to achieve balanced representation from across Winnipeg,” said Gillingham.

Mayes released a statement thanking Gillingham and previous Mayors Katz and Bowman, but also said he wished he could have stayed on to see the massive changes happening to Winnipeg’s sewage system completed.

“While I am proud of my accomplishments on EPC, and especially as Water and Waste chair, I must admit that I am frustrated that I will not be able to see through my work in modernizing our sewage treatment systems,” said Mayes.