    • Search of North End property linked to 2021 missing person case

    Winnipeg police investigate a home on Selkirk Avenue in connection with the 2021 disappearance of Cody Harper.. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police investigate a home on Selkirk Avenue in connection with the 2021 disappearance of Cody Harper.. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is executing a search warrant at a North End property on Wednesday to look for evidence linked to a missing person case from 2021.

    The missing person unit, with the help of the forensic services unit, is on scene in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue in connection to the disappearance of Cody Harper. There is no threat to public safety.

    Images from the scene show police vehicles in the area, with the home blocked off by police tape.

    “We do want to assure the public that there are no concerns for their own personal safety,” said Const. Claude Chancy with the Winnipeg police at a news conference on Wednesday.

    “This is an ongoing investigation. This is a search warrant that has been provided to the missing person unit and is in the process of being executed.”

    Chancy couldn’t say how long police would be at the scene or whether any arrests were anticipated. No other search warrants have been executed in this case.

    WPS first issued a missing person bulletin for Harper on Dec. 13, 2021. He was last seen in the Elmwood area on Oct. 13, 2021, and was reported missing on Nov. 1, 2021.

    “Missing person investigations are multifaceted,” Chancy said. “You have to realize there are a number of sources that information can come from. It can be anywhere from eyewitnesses, people that were around or may just have information regarding the investigation.”

    Police continue to search for answers in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6250 or 204-786-8477.

