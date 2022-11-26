Canada's oldest German Christmas market returns to Fort Garry Place

Canada's oldest German Christmas market has been running in Winnipeg since 1985, put on by the German-Canadian Congress. (Source: Dan Timmerman, CTV News) Canada's oldest German Christmas market has been running in Winnipeg since 1985, put on by the German-Canadian Congress. (Source: Dan Timmerman, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island