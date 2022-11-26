Canada's oldest German Christmas market returns to Fort Garry Place

Holiday shoppers are getting the chance to peruse some German-themed gifts this weekend at the annual "Christkindlmarkt" Christmas market at Fort Garry Place.

Canada's oldest German Christmas market has been running in Winnipeg since 1985, put on by the German-Canadian Congress.

Organizer Carola Lange said the more than 60 vendors offer a more personal shopping experience, "We have more homemade things that are offered … we also know each other, you get to know each other throughout the years and stuff like that."

The event also featured woodworking demonstrations, musical performances, and traditional German food and drink.

"Christkindlmarkt is really big in Germany," said Lange. "We have lots of imported stuff and we have entertainment all weekend long."

She added that the event did run last year during the pandemic with reduced vendors. "We thought it was time to start getting moving again. And this year were full out!"

Christkindlmarkt takes place at the mall in Fort Garry Place until Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Funds raised go towards supporting German culture, education and events in Manitoba.