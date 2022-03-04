Canada’s oldest remaining wooden grain elevator in Elva, Man. being dismantled and disseminated

The Lake of the Woods Milling Company grain elevator was built back in September 1897. It is being dismantled after standing for nearly 125 years in the southwest Manitoba community of Elva. It is believed to be the oldest remaining wooden grain elevator in Canada. March 4, 2022 (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News) The Lake of the Woods Milling Company grain elevator was built back in September 1897. It is being dismantled after standing for nearly 125 years in the southwest Manitoba community of Elva. It is believed to be the oldest remaining wooden grain elevator in Canada. March 4, 2022 (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News)

