CHIBA, JAPAN -- Winnipeg's Skylar Park lost to Taiwan's Chia-Ling Lo 18-7 in the women's taekwondo quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Park tried to be more aggressive in the final round after falling behind in the first two rounds but Lo continued to press her advantage after they traded trunk kicks in the first 20 seconds.

Park won gold at the Pan Am taekwondo championship this year and silver at the 2019 Pan Am Games.

Canada has not won a medal in taekwondo since the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Karine Sergerie earned Canada's last taekwondo medal, a silver in Beijing.

Park advanced to the quarterfinals of the 57-kilogram weight class by besting Australia's Stacey Hymer 25-15 earlier Sunday.

Making her Olympic debut, Park said she had to shake off some nerves against Hymer before finding her rhythm in the third round.

The 22-year-old Canadian piled on points in the final minute of that round-of-16 fight as Hymer pressed the attack, trying to catch up.

Both Park and Lo started the quarterfinal bout cautiously, with the referee repeatedly urging them to be more aggressive. Lo scored a trunk kick with 19 seconds left in the opening round for a 2-0 lead.

Defence continued to dictate the pace in the second round, with Lo adding to her lead with a trunk kick, a penalty to Park, and a head kick. Park answered back with a late trunk kick to finish the second round trailing 8-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2021.