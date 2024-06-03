Winnipegosis RCMP investigating a double homicide

Winnipegosis RCMP is investigating a double homicide.

On Sunday, around 11:30 PM, RCMP received a report that shots had been fired on West Road in Minegoziibe Anishinabe.

Officers located an injured 34-year-old man and attempted life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries on the scene.

Police ruled his death a homicide.

Meanwhile, early Monday morning, the body of 52-year-old female was discovered in the same location where the male victim had been found.

Police said it had identified a suspect, and around 5:25 a.m. a 19-year-old man was contained to a home in the area.

Shots were fired at RCMP officers from inside the residence, but none were injured.

The man tried to flee by means of an off-road vehicle but was stopped by officers and Dauphin Police Dog Services.

The suspect is now in custody, but charges have not been formally laid against him.

RCMP continue to investigate.