Canada Water Agency to have headquarters based in Winnipeg: federal government

A federal headquarters focused on freshwater in Canada is coming to Winnipeg.

Steven Guilbeault, the federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced on Wednesday the Canada Water Agency will be based in Winnipeg.

"The agency will help the Government of Canada better address current water challenges and those of the future. We need to be better prepared for what comes in the future. We need to recognize that water is becoming more scarce and more precious. We have a responsibility to protect the waters that we have," said Guilbeault.

The federal government committed $85.1 million in the 2023 budget over five years to create the agency and in June, a bill was passed to make it a standalone entity.

"We're so blessed in this country – 20 per cent of the world's fresh water. But we know there are challenges. Challenges with climate change, challenges with pollution, challenges with invasive species like zebra mussels. Some of the solutions will come from the Canada Water Agency right here in Winnipeg," said Terry Duguid, the parliamentary secretary to the prime minister and a special advisor for water.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said this is an exciting announcement for the city, noting water has always been central to Winnipeg's identity.

"The city was founded right here at the joining of the Red and Assiniboine rivers. The rivers have shaped our history and no doubt they are shaping our future as well," said Gillingham. "It's a huge vote of confidence for our city and province's expertise, resilience and leadership when it comes to managing one of the most precious resources that we have."

Gillingham said the agency will be in downtown Winnipeg, which will also help with the continued revitalization of the core.

The federal government also committed $650 million to allow the Canada Water Agency to provide grants to help projects that are working to restore and protect water.

As well, funding will be going to eight significant bodies of water throughout the country, which includes Lake Winnipeg.

"The agency will help safeguard freshwater for generations of Canadians, which in turn improves upon the environment, economy, health, and safety of Canada," the government said in a news release.