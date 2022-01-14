Canada-wide warrants issued for Winnipeg man in connection with two homicides

Winnipeg police say Canada-wide warrants have been issued for a man wanted in connection with two deadly shootings in Winnipeg, and are asking the public to be on the lookout.

On Friday, police said the warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Thunder Lightning Fontaine on charges including first- and second-degree murder and four counts of possession of a firearm, restricted or prohibited weapon, or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said the charges are in connection to the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Angus John Maple and 35-year-old Anthony James Sinclair.

Police said the first shooting happened on Nov. 24, 2021, at around 8:15 p.m. Emergency crews were called to an apartment in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for a report that a man had been injured. Maple was found and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened on Dec. 9 around 7:15. Police were called to a shooting at the intersection of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street. There they found Sinclair, who was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries. Police believe the shooting of Sinclair was random.

Police said a second suspect in the shooting of Sinclair was arrested, but Fontaine remains outstanding.

Fontaine is described as five-foot-eight, weighing about 170 to 180 pounds with a thin build. Police said he has a teardrop tattoo below his right eye and the letters D.N.G. above it.

Police said the public should not approach Fontaine but should call 911 if they have any information on where he may be. They can also call homicide unit investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.