Canadian government investing in ecological corridor between Riding Mountain National Park and the Assiniboine River

The Canadian government is investing almost $1 million to help support an ecological corridor through Manitoba that is designed to protect biodiversity.

An ecological corridor connects protected and conserved locations across large areas, which allows nature to be less impacted by humans and for ecosystems to thrive.

Manitoba's corridor will see improved access for nature between Riding Mountain National Park and the Assiniboine River.

"To me, few places are more special than Riding Mountain National Park and the Assiniboine River. Manitobans have asked our government to conserve these places and our beautiful province," said MP Terry Duguid, who is the parliamentary secretary to the prime minister and the special advisor for water.

This is part of the government's national plan to conserve 30 per cent of land and inland waters as well as 30 per cent of marine and coastal areas by 2030. In total, the government is investing almost $6 million for this plan.

"The project aims to create a belt of greenspace along the Little Saskatchewan River, from Riding Mountain National Park to the Assiniboine River, that is managed for connectivity while ensuring sustainable development and livelihoods for decades to come. It will also improve water quality in local river systems and help maintain species at risk," Parks Canada said in a news release.

"The corridor will greatly improve the connectivity between protected and conserved areas, allowing species to move and interact freely on the landscape. These corridors will help stop biodiversity loss and contribute to achieving the recovery of nature by 2050," Duguid said.

The areas chosen throughout the country were determined by speaking with experts in the area while also using scientific methodologies.