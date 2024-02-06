Canadian Brady Oliveira agrees to terms to remain with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG -

Brady Oliveira is sticking with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The 2023 CFL rushing leader agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with the Blue Bombers on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Winnipeg native was eligible to become a free agent next week.

Oliveira's return, though, raises questions regarding the future of receiver Dalton Schoen with Winnipeg. Schoen is also eligible to become a free agent Tuesday.

The five-foot-10, 222-pound Oliveira ran for 1,534 yards last season in being named the CFL's top Canadian and finalist for its outstanding player award.

Oliveira's rushing total was the second-most by a Canadian in league history behind Calgary's Jon Cornish (1,813 yards in 2013).

Oliveira also led the CFL in yards from scrimmage (2,016) and touchdowns (13). He recorded a league-leading seven 100-yard rushing games while setting career highs in rushing, receptions (38) and receiving yards (482).

Oliveira recorded his first 1,000-rushing campaign in 2022 when he ran for 1,001 yards.

Winnipeg selected Oliveira in the second round, No. 14 overall, of the 2019 CFL draft. He will return for a fifth season with his hometown team.

Winnipeg has reached the Grey Cup game in each of the last four years, winning twice. Oliveira has appeared in 51 regular-season games with the Bombers, accumulating 2,970 yards rushing, 70 receptions for 808 yards and 20 total touchdowns

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.