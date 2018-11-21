Featured
Canadian curler Ryan Fry to take indefinite leave after conduct at World Curling Tour event
In this file image, Ryan Fry, center, watches his delivery to sweepers Ryan Harnden, left, and E.J. Harnden, during men's curling competition against Russia at the 2014 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 1:19PM CST
Ryan Fry says he will be taking an indefinite leave from Team Brad Jacobs.
The veteran curler made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, saying he needs to focus on growth and self-improvement.
His statement came four days after Fry and teammates Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby were disqualified from the Red Deer Curling Classic.
I am committed to taking every step possible to ensure that something like this never happens again, and to make amends to those who have been negatively impacted.— Ryan Fry (@ryanfry79) November 21, 2018
Below is my full statement: pic.twitter.com/ttXVv8Wwu9
Organizers said the players were drinking before their game and that Fry later broke three brooms and exhibited unsportsmanlike conduct on the ice.
Fry was playing as a substitute at the World Curling Tour event.
He normally plays on a team with Jacobs, E.J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden. They won the Tim Hortons Brier in 2013 and won Olympic gold in 2014.