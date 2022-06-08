Canadian icon Fred Penner talks the dark origins of 'The Cat Came Back'

Canadian musician Fred Penner interacts with children as he plays a private show at the Regent Park School of Music in Toronto on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Canadian musician Fred Penner interacts with children as he plays a private show at the Regent Park School of Music in Toronto on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island