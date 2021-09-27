Canadian troops from Manitoba to serve as Queen's Guard at Buckingham Palace

WINNIPEG -

A group of Canadian troops based in Manitoba have made the trip across the pond to serve as the Queen's Guard at a number of royal residences, including Buckingham Palace.

A contingent of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery Public Duties Contingent was invited by the Queen to form the Queen's Guard in the United Kingdom, in honour of the 150th anniversary of the formation of The Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery (RCA) A and B Batteries.

The group of 90 soldiers will be serving at Buckingham Palace, St. James’s Palace, Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

The group spent six weeks at C.F.B. Shilo in Manitoba training before going to the United Kingdom where they were officially declared as Fit for Role by senior officers of the British Army’s Household Division Monday.

"Our soldiers have worked extremely hard over the last two months to be prepared to conduct public duties," Master Warrant Officer Sgt. Maj. Jason Power of the RCA, said in a news release.

"As far as ceremonial duties go, being part of the Queen’s Guard is the highest honour a soldier of the Canadian Armed Forces can have, and with it comes a great sense of responsibility and pride."

The troops will be serving at the royal residences in London and Windsor from October 4 to 22.