Canadians need to understand impacts of colonization, MMIWG advocate says
When the Truth and Reconciliation Commission released its Calls to Action in 2015, it identified the need for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
It’s an issue that’s been the focus of heightened public awareness over the past decade, but advocates say you have to look back decades to find the origins for the inquiry and the MMIWG movement.
“I think sort of the consciousness or awareness in terms of the inherent anti-Indigenous racism in Canada, as well as colonial misogyny and how it impacted Indigenous communities, was exposed in the Manitoba Aboriginal Justice Inquiry report, which also included the inquiry into the murder of Helen Betty Osborne in The Pas,” said Elder Albert McLeod, co-chair of the Manitoba Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Coalition.
Osborne, 19, who was originally from Norway House, was abducted and brutally murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 1971.
RCMP initially determined four men were involved. Sixteen years passed before one man, Dwayne Archie Johnston, was convicted in Osborne’s murder. The inquiry, which ended in 1991, concluded racism, sexism and indifference were the main factors in the case - factors McLeod said are still an issue all these years later.
“Things are moving slowly but again, the legacy of loss and undermining Indigenous culture will persist and there will be vulnerable people, and so we really need to change systems and change policy, change legislation so that it meets Indigenous needs,” McLeod said.
Numerous public systems – including child and family services, education and justice – were reviewed by the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth as part of a report released in March 2019 into the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine, resulting in five recommendations for change.
The death and discovery of Fontaine’s body in Winnipeg's Red River in August 2014 has had a lasting impact.
Fontaine was raised from the age of five near the banks of the Winnipeg River with her great uncle and great aunt Thelma Favel in Powerview, Man.
It was at home where Favel said Fontaine was loved and protected. More than seven years after her great niece’s death, those are the memories Favel said she likes to look back on.
“I had an old rocking chair and if the girls were late coming home, I’d sit here and Tina would say ‘uh-oh we’re in trouble. Granny’s sitting on her granny chair,’” Favel recalled earlier this month during an interview outside her Powerview home.
Favel still remembers seeing Tina turn the corner while walking home on a gravel road towards her place and feeling relieved when she arrived safe. It's a snapshot of a normal and happy time for Tina, whose life was impacted by Canada’s colonial relationship with Indigenous people, including the historical traumas tied to her family’s experiences in the residential school system.
“There’s not a day that goes by because there’s still so many unanswered questions,” Favel said. “We don’t know how she was killed.”
Vigils, marches and rallies were held in Tina’s honour and after years of advocating for one, a national inquiry was launched in September 2016.
McLeod said prior to Tina’s death, it took years of Indigenous-led activism and advocacy, including the Idle No More Movement and the hunger strike by Chief Theresa Spence. Marches and walks were held annually, leading to growing awareness about the thousands of missing or murdered Indigenous women and girls across the country in the lead-up to the inquiry.
The national inquiry ended in June 2019 with a report containing 231 Calls for Justice - recommendations aimed at ending the genocide, tackling root causes and improving the lives of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
Justice McLeod said these calls are important for Canadians to understand.
“And for Canadians to realize that these reports are for them,” McLeod said. “They’re not specifically only for Indigenous people to understand, but it’s for Canadians to understand the impact of colonization and how it has affected the Indigenous peoples.”
Yet even after the inquiry, many families still don’t have answers about what happened to their loved ones.
Bernice and Wilfred Catcheway’s daughter, Jennifer Catcheway, disappeared 13 years ago when she was 18.
The Catcheways still search for her. There’s a $20,000 reward for anyone with information that leads the couple to their daughter.
“I’m tired. I just want it to be done with, but it just seems like we’re on our own,” Bernice said earlier this summer.
The Manitoba Metis Federation’s Infinity Women Secretariat is one of several organizations working with families who have missing loved ones, including the Catcheways.
The MMF has created a $1 million fund to provide individual rewards of $10,000 for information that leads to a missing person’s whereabouts.
“If you imagine your loved one murdered or missing, it has to be the pain you would not wish on anyone, and it’s something they carry throughout their life,” said Anita Campbell with the Infinity Women Secretariat. “We’ve created this fund to help families find their loved ones.”
Like so many other families, Favel still doesn’t have all the answers.
Medical examiners were unable to determine the exact cause of Tina’s death, and her accused killer was acquitted following a trial.
“There’s still all those unanswered questions that I don’t think I’ll ever get answers to,” Favel said.
Advocates say it’s important for Canadians to understand legislation and policies have left Indigenous people vulnerable to violence, issues and history they say Canadians need to understand before reconciliation can happen.
The federal government released a National Action Plan in response to the national inquiry’s findings which contains short-term priorities. Some of those priorities include improving public education and awareness on issues Indigenous people experience, and creating more Indigenous-led violence prevention and healing programs.
If you are a former residential school student in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
'Taking back the space': Canadians re-examining symbols of colonialism across the country
Symbols of colonialism surround Canadians in many forms, including street and school names, and many people are looking to take back those spaces. For a community in Edmonton, that process is starting at Oliver Park – named after a man with a dark legacy.
In their words: Leaders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, prominent voices from Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities shared their thoughts on what the day means to them and what they hope it means to Canadians.
Growing number of Canadians aware of mistreatment of Indigenous people, blame government: survey
A new survey suggests that there is growing awareness of Canada's mistreatment of Indigenous people, and an increasing number of Canadians say the onus is on the federal government to achieve economic and social equality for Indigenous communities.
Families of Canadian ISIS detainees in Syria take feds to court over inaction on repatriation
Families of Canadians detained in Syria over links to ISIS have filed a case in federal court against the Canadian government over perceived inaction on getting them home.
These 7 symptoms best predict a novel coronavirus infection, epidemiologists say
A team of epidemiologists in the U.K. has determined that a set of seven symptoms, when expressed together, best predict SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, including loss of smell and taste, fever, cough, chills, appetite loss and muscle aches.
'I felt whole': CTV News reporter reconnects with Indigenous mother once missing for decades
On the eve of Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Ben Miljure describes a very personal journey: reconnecting with his long-lost mother, an Indigenous woman who was missing for decades.
U.S. Olympic gold medallist pleads guilty in Capitol riot and will help prosecutors in future cases
U.S. Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of obstructing the Electoral College proceedings on Jan. 6 -- and in a surprise move, plans to cooperate with the Justice Department and potentially testify against other alleged rioters.
UPDATED | Jury finds Winnipeg man, 34, guilty of first-degree murder in fatal stabbing of 3-year-old Hunter Smith-Straight
A jury has found a Winnipeg man guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend's three-year-old son.
Saskatoon
-
'A fall and winter of misery': Sask.'s top doctor predicts grim end of 2021
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer predicts Thanksgiving and Christmas might have a familiar feeling for Saskatchewan residents this year – and it’s for all the wrong reasons.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Sask. health authority CEO says 'broad triage' may be 3 weeks away if COVID-19 trend continues
The head of the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the province could be three weeks away from "broad triage" if the current trajectory of COVID-19 cases continues.
Regina
-
Canadian First Nations face financial, emotional strain of ground search efforts
For three months a committee on the George Gordon First Nation in southern Saskatchewan has been working to find any spots where unmarked graves could be from Gordon’s Indian Residential School.
-
'A fall and winter of misery': Sask.'s top doctor predicts grim end of 2021
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer predicts Thanksgiving and Christmas might have a familiar feeling for Saskatchewan residents this year – and it’s for all the wrong reasons.
-
Sask. health authority CEO says 'broad triage' may be 3 weeks away if COVID-19 trend continues
The head of the Saskatchewan Health Authority says the province could be three weeks away from "broad triage" if the current trajectory of COVID-19 cases continues.
Calgary
-
Man electrocuted at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall
One man was killed after being electrocuted at Southcentre Mall on Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 34 deaths, 1,682 new cases as ICU count hits record level again
Alberta reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday.
-
Former Flames captain returns to Saddledome in Kraken colours and scores game's first goal
Mark Giordano didn't wait until the NHL regular season to return to the Saddledome. Giordano faced his former club for the first time Wednesday in a game meaningless in the standings, but meaningful to him.
Edmonton
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 34 deaths, 1,682 new cases as ICU count hits record level again
Alberta reported 1,682 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday.
-
Man electrocuted at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall
One man was killed after being electrocuted at Southcentre Mall on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario marks inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The chief of an Ontario First Nation says the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is about truth, loss and the strength of the people who survive.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Some ways non-Indigenous people can mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ontario
For the first time, Canada is observing a new statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada.
Montreal
-
A McGill student and professor realized they both speak Mi'kmaq; it changed everything
A McGill University PhD student wrote he had 'goosebumps' from meeting with his supervisor, speaking entirely in Mi'kmaq.
-
Ceremonies, celebrations and calls to action mark first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ceremonies, celebrations and a march through downtown Montreal will mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - commonly called Orange Shirt Day - which honours victims and survivors of Canada's residential schools program.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal on Sept. 30
Thursday marks the first time Canada will recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday.
Ottawa
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Here's how you can mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
'This is an awakening': stories of Truth and Reconciliation from across Canada
For the first time ever, Canada will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day that has been called for in this country for nearly six years. Here are the stories from survivors – stories of abuse, grief, the resilience to overcome, and a sense of pride from all across Canada.
-
'I felt whole': CTV News reporter reconnects with Indigenous mother once missing for decades
On the eve of Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Ben Miljure describes a very personal journey: reconnecting with his long-lost mother, an Indigenous woman who was missing for decades.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
-
Nova Scotia to take 'cautious approach' in final phase of reopening; mandates vaccines for health-care workers, teachers
Nova Scotia says it will move into the final phase of its reopening plan on Oct. 4 as planned but will proceed using a "cautious approach."
-
A 'horrible ending': N.S. man who laid hours in his driveway waiting for ambulance dies in hospital weeks later
An 86-year-old man who laid in his driveway for hours while waiting for an ambulance earlier this summer, has died after never leaving hospital.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Some ways non-Indigenous people can mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ontario
For the first time, Canada is observing a new statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada.
-
Communitech ordered to stop supplying rapid COVID-19 test kits to parent groups
Free COVID-19 rapid testing kits supplied by the government are no longer being given to community groups in Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Indigenous community leaders reflect on resilience of residential school survivors
As Canadians mark the country's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, two Indigenous community leaders are reflecting on the resilience that helped them and others survive the brutal residential school system.
-
Tsleil-Waututh community holding pilgrimage walk to honour residential school survivors
Members of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation are marking Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a pilgrimage walk to honour survivors of a local residential school.
Vancouver Island
-
Marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in commemorating Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.
-
3 men from Lower Mainland arrested for refusing to wear masks, threatening BC Ferries passengers
Three men from the Lower Mainland were arrested last week after refusing to wear face masks on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver Island adds 82 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach record high
The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) identified 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.