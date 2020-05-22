Candle use cause of fire on Sinclair Street: WFPS
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is reminding the public to use candles carefully after a fire early Friday morning.
At around 1:20 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm that had been triggered in a housing complex in the 1000 block of Sinclair Street.
When they arrived, they found a fire had activated the automatic sprinkler system, limiting it to a single room.
Smoke was ventilated from the building, but a full evacuation wasn’t needed. One person who was in the suite where the fire started had to be taken to hospital in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.
The fire is believed to have been caused by improper candle use. WFPS offers the following reminders on how to use candles safely:
- Never leave lit candles unattended.
- Use approved non-combustible candle holders and place them on a firm, non-slip surface.
- Avoid putting lit candles in a drafty area to prevent uneven burning and wax dripping.
- Extinguish a candle when it burns down to within two inches of its holder or base.
- Keep candles away from any flammable materials, decorations, curtains, or other combustible materials like bedding or cushions.
- Keep candle wicks trimmed to half an inch and remove excess wax before storage. Long, crooked wicks can cause uneven burning and wax drippings.
- Always keep candles, matches, and lighters out of the reach of children.