WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is reminding the public to use candles carefully after a fire early Friday morning.

At around 1:20 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire alarm that had been triggered in a housing complex in the 1000 block of Sinclair Street.

When they arrived, they found a fire had activated the automatic sprinkler system, limiting it to a single room.

Smoke was ventilated from the building, but a full evacuation wasn’t needed. One person who was in the suite where the fire started had to be taken to hospital in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have been caused by improper candle use. WFPS offers the following reminders on how to use candles safely: