Candlelight memorial at The Forks honours Winnipeggers lost to COVID-19
It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and a new memorial at The Forks is providing a sombre reminder of the impact the virus has had on Winnipeg.
A temporary candlelight memorial has been set up near the Winnipeg sign at The Forks to honour the Winnipeggers lost to COVID-19.
Winnipeg saw its first presumptive COVID-19 case two years ago on March 12, 2020. The first Winnipegger died of the virus 15 days later on March 27.
Since the start of the pandemic, 1,064 Winnipeg residents have died from COVID-19. The memorial features a candle for each of these lives lost.
The memorial will be on display until March 13.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque that was sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and Russia kept up its bombardment of other resisting cities.
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest says claims he's a Liberal are 'ludicrous'
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is pushing back on claims made by his rival Pierre Poilievre that he is a Liberal, calling the allegation 'ludicrous.'
Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of kidnapping Melitopol mayor
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of abducting the mayor of Melitopol, a city in southeastern Ukraine occupied by the Russian military.
Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia's presence in the Middle East and Africa.
Wilkinson expects plan for supplying some oil to Europe ready by March 23
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says it will be another week or two before Canada will know with certainty how much extra oil it can produce and ship to help offset bans on the use of fossil fuels from Russia.
Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death in its largest mass execution
Saudi Arabia executed on Saturday 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history.
Much of Canada moves their clocks forward for daylight time on Sunday
Most Canadians will move their clocks forward by an hour before going to bed Saturday night for daylight time.
'We're ready': Canadian military deployed in Latvia ready to defend NATO territory
The Canadian military has completed a two-week training exercise with NATO troops stationed in Latvia as concerns rise that Russian troops could target the country next.
Regina
-
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
-
'A historic moment': Saskatoon historian developing COVID-19 archive
A lot has changed since Saskatchewan reported its first case of COVID-19 two years ago — and it has been especially interesting for historians like Erika Dyck.
-
'We want a better future': City of Regina to release Energy and Sustainability Framework
On Monday, the City of Regina will release its proposed Energy & Sustainability Framework, highlighting a plan for the city to become 100 per cent renewable and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Saskatoon
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in 9-year-old Saskatoon girl's death
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.
-
Majority of Prince Albert police association members have 'no confidence' in chief
Members of the association representing police officers in Prince Albert have signalled their dissatisfaction with the current direction of the police service,
-
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say several people have died in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton.
-
Driver charged in 4-vehicle crash on Hwy. 17
One vehicle caught on fire and one person was injured as a result of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 17 Friday, police say.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic
The province reported 11 new deaths on Friday, pushing the total number of deaths up to 4,003.
-
No more plastic bags, foam food containers should city council implement new bylaw
The city hopes to lessen the impact single-use items like plastic bags and food containers have on Edmonton landfills.
-
27-year-old man charged in Central LRT Station assault
A 27-year-old man faces several charges after a stabbing at the Central LRT Station platform on Wednesday evening.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
This Ontario company will pay you for a job interview and here's how much
A Canadian company is attracting attention for a new policy that began this month where they will pay candidates who are offered a job interview.
-
Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert
An extreme cold weather alert is in effect for Toronto as frigid temperatures are expected this weekend.
Calgary
-
Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed following an incident on 14 Street S.W.
-
Nichols out of Wild Card One lineup at Brier after positive COVID-19 test
After a perfect round-robin at the Tim Hortons Brier, Brad Gushue's side dropped a 4-3 decision to Canada's Brendan Bottcher in Friday's playoff seeding game after vice Mark Nichols withdrew from the event due to a positive COVID-19 test.
-
Kenney says province prepared to take over Keystone XL pipeline
Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is the best choice to supply energy to the United States and wants to revive the Keystone XL pipeline.
Montreal
-
Quebec ditches passport requirement and most restrictions on Saturday
As of Saturday, it will no longer be necessary to show a vaccination passport in Quebec to enter places that were covered by this measure since Sept. 1.
-
Quebec Premier Legault defends upcoming budget, says he'll help fight inflation
The Quebec government is already starting to defend the upcoming budget it plans to table on March 22.
-
Montreal doctor says return to post-pandemic normalcy is in sight
A return to post-pandemic normality is in sight, according to microbiologist and head of the Jewish General Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, Karl Weiss in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
'Multiple fatalities' in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say several people have died in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
City of Ottawa issues winter parking ban due to snow
The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban due to the snow in the capital.
Atlantic
-
Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle
A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer and opportunist raised in a deeply dysfunctional family, newly released documents say.
-
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
-
Hurricane-force gusts expected to hit N.L., as windy storm sweeps East Coast
Powerful and potentially damaging winds and heavy precipitation are forecast to hit the East Coast Saturday, with hurricane-force gusts expected in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
Blowing snow watch in Waterloo Region, snow squalls in Wellington County for Saturday
A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region Saturday, while snow squalls are expected to come through Wellington County.
-
'It's tremendously difficult': WRDSB seeking legal advice on masking policy
The Ontario government told school boards they have to end mask mandates on March 21, but the Waterloo Region District School Board has not made a final decision on its plan.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver makes last-minute changes to summer patio program after industry complaints
After facing harsh criticism from industry associations for its 2022 guidelines for summer patios at restaurants, bars and breweries, the City of Vancouver has made changes that it says will streamline the program.
-
Shooting outside Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., leaves man dead
One man is dead after someone opened fire in the parking lot of a Real Canadian Superstore in North Vancouver, B.C., in broad daylight Friday.
-
Vancouver bakery temporarily changes name to remove the word 'Russian'
A bakery in downtown Vancouver is temporarily changing its name after receiving hateful messages.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after break-in at Saanich BC Hydro office
Saanich police say a 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a BC Hydro office early Friday morning.
-
'There will be no occupation in Victoria': B.C. premier calls on convoy protesters to redirect efforts
B.C. Premier John Horgan says he's confident Victoria police are prepared for potential protests after an organiser of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" that occupied Ottawa said there were plans to come to British Columbia's capital.
-
Island Health reports no COVID-19 deaths in final update of the week
No deaths related to COVID-19 were identified in the Vancouver Island region Friday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.