Candlelight memorial at The Forks honours Winnipeggers lost to COVID-19

It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and a new memorial at The Forks is providing a sombre reminder of the impact the virus has had on Winnipeg.

A temporary candlelight memorial has been set up near the Winnipeg sign at The Forks to honour the Winnipeggers lost to COVID-19.

Winnipeg saw its first presumptive COVID-19 case two years ago on March 12, 2020. The first Winnipegger died of the virus 15 days later on March 27.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,064 Winnipeg residents have died from COVID-19. The memorial features a candle for each of these lives lost.

The memorial will be on display until March 13.