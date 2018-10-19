

CTV Winnipeg





The Brandon Police Service is warning residents after packages of fruit jellies made with cannabis extract have been found around school grounds.

Police shared a photo of the product that shows them labelled as containing CBD, a compound in cannabis often used for medicinal purposes that is not psychoactive, but police said the candies may contain traces of THC, which is.

Police want residents to be aware of this product, especially now since cannabis is legal and Halloween is just a few weeks away.

Officers warn that the jellies, as well as their packages, should be kept out of reach of children.

Anyone who finds these gummies should contact the Brandon police.