

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said non-medical cannabis sold under the Bonify brand in Manitoba is being recalled.

Consumers are being told to take Bonify brand cannabis in for a refund, provincial authorities said Thursday while announcing a suspension of sales of the products in Manitoba amid a Health Canada investigation.

The announcement came a week after Health Canada recalled two cannabis strains from the Manitoba-based producer that were sold in Saskatchewan, saying while no complaints had been received, the products did not meet some microbial and chemical contaminant limits laid out in federal regulations.

Retail stores have been told the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba will be seizing stock of Bonify products. Further up the distribution line, the products have been delisted and removed from the current catalogue, authorities said Thursday. The statement also said previously purchased products should be returned to point-of-purchase in original packaging for a refund.

Read the full statement about the recall from Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries:

