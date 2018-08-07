

CTV Winnipeg





A canoe that was stolen from a St. Boniface playground over the weekend was spotted in an online ad shortly after the theft.

The brand new boat was taken from the Nordale School’s nature playground project, which is currently under construction. On Saturday volunteers realized the canoe, which is red with a white daisy on the side, was missing.

Ray Dubois, the owner of the Ron Paul Garden Centre, said the theft is disappointing because a lot of hard work has gone into the project.

“These two moms in the community have done all of this, you know…everything’s been donated for this project,” he said.

According to Dubois, within 24 hours people in the community found an online ad for the stolen canoe, but it has since been taken down.

Dubois said the incident has been reported to police.