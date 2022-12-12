Capitals defeat Jets 5-2 behind four-goal second period
Charlie Lindgren really appreciated it when the Washington Capitals mounted a four-goal lead in Sunday's second period against the Winnipeg Jets.
The netminder showed his thanks by foiling Winnipeg's comeback attempt for a 5-2 Washington victory.
"To score four goals, as a goalie you love it," Lindgren said. "It's just a credit to our guys again for competing tonight, working hard, putting the puck in the net.
"Winnipeg obviously pushed back towards the end of the second. They pushed in the third, we hung tough, so good win for us."
The Capitals extended their season-high win streak to four games, with Lindgren in net for all four victories. He made 29 saves against the Jets.
Lars Eller scored one of Washington's second-period goals in his 900th career game.
Trevor van Riemsdyk, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Marcus Johansson and Alex Ovechkin into an empty net also scored for the Capitals (14-12-4). Dmitry Orlov added two assists in his return from injury.
Capitals coach Peter Laviolette praised Lindgren, especially for his poise after the Jets made it 4-2 at 3:29 of the third.
"I just thought (Lindgren) settled everything down," Laviolette said. "He tied things up, he gave us faceoffs and pucks didn't bounce off of him.
"He did a really good job of taking care of the game and that's the way he's been now for the last three or four games. He's been rock solid for us."
Adam Lowry and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (18-8-1), who had a season-best four-game victory run halted.
Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg.
"We didn't give up," Dubois said. "Down 4-0, we kept going and kept pushing. Their goalie played well.
"We hit some posts and had some chances at the end of the second period. It could have been a two- or three-goal game instead of a four-goal game going into the third. And who knows what happens after that?"
Both goalies didn't let a puck get by them in the first period.
The Capitals were outshooting the Jets 8-1 in the first eight minutes, including Ovechkin left standing in front of the crease in the first minute, but he couldn't put a bouncing puck past Hellebuyck.
Lindgren was tested with a close-in Dubois shot with nine minutes left in the opening period. It was one of nine straight shots the Jets fired at the goalie, including on the period's only power play.
Shots ended up 10-9 in Winnipeg's favour after the first.
Washington then mounted a 4-0 lead in the second period.
Van Riemsdyk's high wrist shot from the slot beat Hellebuyck at 3:25 of the second, followed by Kuznetsov's power-play marker at 8:21.
The Capitals had a 57-second five-on-three, but Kuznetsov recorded his fourth goal of the season with 21 seconds remaining in the man advantage. He extended his point streak to five games with six assists during that span.
Johansson added his goal on a penalty shot at 9:55 after Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey slashed him on a breakaway. Johansson weaved his way toward Hellebuyck and sent a backhand shot past the netminder on the glove side.
Eller boosted the score to 4-0 with his sixth goal of the season off a rebound at 15:24.
Winnipeg came out fast in the third, with Lowry scoring off a rebound of Morrissey's point shot 35 seconds into the period.
Dubois made it 4-2 with his 14th goal at 3:29.
"We started trading chances, but that's the only way you're going to get back in the game," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "Give them credit, they bent a little bit but didn't break."
After Hellebuyck was pulled with 3:40 left, Ovechkin went wide on his first attempt to hit the empty net, but was good on his second with 2:12 left. He sits at 797 career goals.
FINE DANISH
Eller has played 458 of his 900 NHL career games with Washington. He also suited up for 435 games with Montreal and seven for St. Louis.
The 33-year-old has recorded 360 points during those career games, including 159 goals and 201 assists.
The Denmark native is now two points shy of passing injured Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (361 points) for second on the all-time Danish points list.
NOTES: The Capitals are 14-1-1 when scoring three or more goals this season ΓÇª Washington has scored a power-play goal in six straight games ΓÇª Morrissey and Kyle Connor, who assisted on Dubois' goal, both moved their point streaks to five games. Morrissey has six assists during the run and Connor three goals and five assists.
UP NEXT
Jets: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Capitals: Travel to Chicago for a Tuesday game against the Blackhawks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
It's 1:50 p.m. on a recent weekday at the intensive care unit of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children as a trio of women try to solve the latest problem. There are three children who need to be in SickKids' ICU but are not.
Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
'I helped so many Canadians': Former Afghan interpreter fears for family's safety, pleads with feds for help
A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military is pleading with the federal government to let his family into the country.
Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests
Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others.
'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.
3 children die after fall into icy lake; U.K. gripped by storm
Three young boys who fell through ice covering a lake in central England have died and a fourth remains hospitalized as weather forecasters issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the United Kingdom.
NDP leader requests emergency debate on urgent situation in children's health care
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has requested an emergency debate in the House of Commons to discuss the "urgent and escalating" situation in Canada's children's hospitals as they deal with an influx of sick kids.
Flushing the toilet lidless could make you sick, researchers find
In a new experiment using bright green lasers and camera equipment, scientists from Colorado Boulder University were able to visualize airborne particles, invisible to the naked eye, that are shot into the air when a lidless toilet is flushed.
Regina
-
'Something he would have done': Sask. family honouring son's memory with blanket drive
One Saskatchewan family is turning their son’s memory into a way to give back to the community.
-
'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.
-
'Once in a lifetime opportunity': KISS fans flock to Regina to meet Gene Simmons
KISS fans travelled from far and wide for a chance to meet Gene Simmons as the rock icon made an appearance in the Queen City.
Saskatoon
-
Global isotope shortage had 'minimal' effect on patients in Sask.: SHA
A recent worldwide shortage of radiological isotopes has had a ‘minimal’ effect on patients in the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
Saskatoon police use Taser on man following domestic dispute
A 32-year-old man is in police custody following a domestic dispute at a Saskatoon hotel early Sunday morning.
-
Federal commission rejects pitch for city-centre riding in Saskatoon
A federal commission tasked with redistributing election boundaries in the province has rejected a proposal to create a new riding in the centre of Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Iconic North Bay diner may close for good
A North Bay diner and variety store that has been operated by a single family since the 1950s is up for sale and if no one buys it; it may close for good.
-
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher's mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96.
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
It's 1:50 p.m. on a recent weekday at the intensive care unit of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children as a trio of women try to solve the latest problem. There are three children who need to be in SickKids' ICU but are not.
Edmonton
-
How history keeps repeating itself, and the ways it hasn't: Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic
Almost no public health measures remain in place, yet more people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta now than last year. CTV News Edmonton asked experts why that could be.
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
It's 1:50 p.m. on a recent weekday at the intensive care unit of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children as a trio of women try to solve the latest problem. There are three children who need to be in SickKids' ICU but are not.
-
Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
Toronto
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
It's 1:50 p.m. on a recent weekday at the intensive care unit of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children as a trio of women try to solve the latest problem. There are three children who need to be in SickKids' ICU but are not.
-
Minister Lecce to make an announcement Monday
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is scheduled to make an announcement Monday.
-
Ontario pharmacists now allowed to prescribe Paxlovid
Pharmacists across the province can now directly prescribe the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.
Calgary
-
CENTRE STREET REOPENED
CENTRE STREET REOPENED | Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Centre Street North
One person was taken to the Foothill Medical Centre following an early morning collision involving a pedestrian in north Calgary.
-
Police investigating fatal altercation in northwest Calgary
Police are investigating after a man was found dead and another was injured Saturday night in northwest Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Milder midweek in Calgary with potential snow showers
A shot at snow overnight Tuesday for Calgary.
Montreal
-
Province announces public transit improvements in Montreal during La Fontaine tunnel work
Authorities announced Monday that public transit in the Montreal region will be improved during the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, notably by offering a link to the health-care system. Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced that the STM will put the 811 line into service with departures every 20 minutes during rush hour from the Radisson terminus.
-
Quebec to introduce bill to better regulate child labour
Quebec's labour minister will table a bill as early as February to limit the presence of children in the labour market, The Canadian Press has learned. Minister Jean Boulet confirmed his intentions to the news agency shortly after receiving a report from the Comité consultatif du travail et de la main-d'œuvre (CCTM), which recommended setting the general age of admission to enter the workforce at 14.
-
Longueuil police seek additional victims after alleged pimp arrested
Longueuil police say they are looking for potential victims of an alleged pimp who was arrested last month on human trafficking charges.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Newstalk 580 CFRA launches The Vassy Kapelos Show
Vassy Kapelos, newly named CTV’s Chief Political Correspondent, will host The Vassy Kapelos Show weekdays from noon to 2 p.m. on Newstalk 580 CFRA in Ottawa and across the iHeartRadio Canada talk network.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Premier Ford visiting the Ottawa Valley today
Premier Doug Ford will visit the Ottawa Valley today, including a stop to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Shaw Lumber in Pembroke, Ont.
-
Man found guilty in Ottawa librarian's 2018 murder
An Ottawa jury has found Tyler Hikoalok guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of an Ottawa church librarian.
Atlantic
-
Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
-
Driver shears north end power pole Monday, faces impaired driving charge: Halifax Police
A man is facing an impaired driving charge after he collided with a power pole and a residence in Halifax early Monday morning, say police.
-
Survey shows rise in Canadians struggling to make ends meet
A recent survey shows a growing number of Canadians are pessimistic about their future finances and ability to provide basic needs.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Cambridge sends one to hospital, arrest has been made
A 21-year-old man has been sent to hospital following a stabbing in Cambridge Sunday night.
-
Two LRT trains damaged in Waterloo over the weekend
Objects were thrown at two ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Waterloo and police say the damage is estimated at $8,000.
-
Brantford woman still feeling uneasy following theft of husband’s truck
Dodge Ram pickup trucks have been the latest vehicle of choice during a string of recent thefts.
Vancouver
-
‘Never seen anything like this’: Greater Vancouver Food Bank demand skyrockets
So many people need help from the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, the organization said it has never seen so much foot traffic or registered so many new clients.
-
1 cat, 10 kittens found in box duct-taped shut in B.C dumpster
A volunteer with a B.C. animal charity shudder to think what would have happened if a man walking by a dumpster hadn’t noticed the sound of meowing last month.
-
'I helped so many Canadians': Former Afghan interpreter fears for family's safety, pleads with feds for help
A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military is pleading with the federal government to let his family into the country.
Vancouver Island
-
Island teacher suspended for touching student 'without warning' to demonstrate athletic technique
A Vancouver Island teacher has had his professional certificate suspended for one day because he used a student to "demonstrate a technique" during an athletic practice, without the student's consent.
-
IIO investigating after man breaks arm during police road check in Duncan, B.C.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man suffered a serious injury in an altercation with police in Duncan, B.C.
-
Court rejects bankrupt B.C. woman's bid to avoid paying fines for Ponzi scheme involvement
A court has declined to discharge the debts of a B.C. woman who was involved in a Ponzi scheme, citing her repeated efforts to "resist and frustrate" the collection of fines issued against her in the case.