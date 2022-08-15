Car accident leads to impaired driving arrest: Brandon police

Officers with the Brandon Police Service arrested a 23-year-old man for impaired driving following a car accident in the city.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, police received a number of 911 calls reporting an erratic driver in a Pontiac Grand Am.

Officers said the car was involved in an accident in the 1900 block of Richmond Avenue.

Police then found the suspect vehicle in the 2500 block of Park Avenue, alleging the driver showed signs of impairment.

Officers arrested the 23-year-old suspect and charged him with dangerous driving and impaired driving.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.