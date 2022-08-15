Car accident leads to impaired driving arrest: Brandon police

Brandon police

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan

China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

  • Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities

    Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island