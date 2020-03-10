WINNIPEG -- A car has crashed into a tree on a residential property on Logan Avenue at Weston Street in Winnipeg on Tuesday morning.

Images from the scene show damage to the front-end and back window of the silver vehicle following the crash outside a house in the 1300 block of Logan, as well as damage to the property itself.

CTV News Winnipeg has learned the car was driving eastbound on Logan when it hopped the curb and crashed into two fences, before it was stopped by the tree.

Fire trucks have left the scene, but lights aren’t working at the intersection of Logan and Weston. It should be treated as a four-way stop.

The resident of the home where the crash took place told CTV News Winnipeg he was awakened by the crash at 5:30 a.m. and called 911. He notes the car was driven by a man who was talking and conscious by the time emergency crews arrived.

There is debris on the sidewalk and a knocked down light standard on Weston. Just before 7 a.m., signal crews arrived at the scene to work on the knocked down traffic light. They are putting up pylons at the northbound curb lane. Drivers should keep left to pass.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Alex Brown

The scene of the crash at Logan and Weston. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)