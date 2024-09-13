Carpooling app relaunched in Manitoba
A Manitoba-based carpooling app is back with a fresh new interface.
GoManitoba is designed to make it easier for Manitobans to park their cars and find greener ways to get to work.
"This tool connects Manitobans to not only find carpool partners but to also find walking, biking, and transit options,” said Mel Marginet from the Green Action Centre at the app’s re-launch event on Thursday.
It first launched in 2017 but saw the number of users dwindle during the pandemic.
The group says the latest version allows businesses to build their own commuter networks and is more user-friendly.
"Before, we found it had a lot of options for users, but for people who were not more used to using online tools, it could be a little too complicated," said Marginet.
Mel Marginet from the Green Action Centre shares more about the newly re-designed GoManitoba carpooling app on Sept. 12, 2024 (Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News Winnipeg)
Around 1500 people are using the GoManitoba app right now -- mostly in Winnipeg – and the Green Action Centre hopes the improvements will help expand it further outside the city.
Funding from the province has allowed the Green Action Centre to launch the improved version of the GoManitoba app.
You can sign up here.
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
A justice with Ontario's Appeal Court has dismissed an application for bail from Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at the country's top court.
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
LIVE UPDATES Air Canada flights could halt next week: Here's the latest
Air Canada's potential work stoppage could ground flights, halt cargo and leave travellers scrambling to reschedule next week. Follow along with live updates here.
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, regardless of Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
NDP caving to Poilievre on carbon price, has no idea how to fight climate change: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to their stance on the consumer carbon price.
Scientists who discovered mammals can breathe through their anuses receive Ig Nobel prize
The world still holds many unanswered questions. But thanks to the efforts of the research teams awarded the IG Nobel Prize on Thursday, some of these questions – which you might not even have thought existed – now have answers.
Canadian woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.
