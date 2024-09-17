WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg Goldeyes swept in championship run

    The Winnipeg Goldeyes hosted the third match of a five-game championship series. (Winnipeg Goldeyes/X) The Winnipeg Goldeyes hosted the third match of a five-game championship series. (Winnipeg Goldeyes/X)
    Share

    The pressure was on tonight for the Winnipeg Goldeyes as the team entered a do-or-die matchup against the Kane County Cougars.

    The third game of a potentially five-game series for the Miles Wolff Cup was played at Blue Cross Park Tuesday night. It was do or die for the Goldeyes; the Kane County Cougars won the first two matchups.

    Despite trading runs for much of the game, it was a disappointing night for Goldeyes fans.

    The Cougars won 5 to 3 in a three-game sweep.

    Kane County took home the cup for the first time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada

    Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News