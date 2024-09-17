Winnipeg Goldeyes swept in championship run

The pressure was on tonight for the Winnipeg Goldeyes as the team entered a do-or-die matchup against the Kane County Cougars.

The third game of a potentially five-game series for the Miles Wolff Cup was played at Blue Cross Park Tuesday night. It was do or die for the Goldeyes; the Kane County Cougars won the first two matchups.

Despite trading runs for much of the game, it was a disappointing night for Goldeyes fans.

The Cougars won 5 to 3 in a three-game sweep.

Kane County took home the cup for the first time.