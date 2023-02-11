Carruthers and Calvert to face off as provincial men's curling championship round begins

Curling action continues at the provincial men's curling championship in Neepawa, Man.

The Saturday morning draw at the 2023 Viterra Championship saw quite the upset after number one seed Matt Dunstone lost 8-4 to Braden Calvert.

Meanwhile, Reid Carruthers overcame a 7-1 deficit to beat Steve Irwin 10-8. Carruthers had three straight steals in ends six through eight, picking up five points total in steals.

As well, the morning round saw JT Ryan eliminated from the tournament 9-5 by Ryan Wiebe, and Corey Chambers beat Justin Richter 5-4.

In the afternoon draw, Dunstone beat Wiebe handily 7-1 in six ends. On the other sheet, Chambers and Irwin went to extra ends before Irwin won 9-8 to earn the final spot in the championship round.

Carruthers and Calvert will face each other in the championship round, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. Dunstone will take on Irwin.

The tournament wraps up with the final draw Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Yellowhead Community Rec Centre in Neepawa.

