Cases of hand, foot and mouth disease spiking in Winnipeg

Winnipeg is seeing a spike in reports of hand, foot and mouth disease – a viral infection commonly found in young children.

Dr. Elisabete Doyle, section head of pediatric emergency medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg, said they normally see about 20 cases a month through the summer and fall. This year, in the first two weeks of July there have been 76 cases.

“At our Winnipeg Children’s Hospital right now in the last two weeks, we’ve seen about four times the number that we would normally see on a monthly basis,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

Doyle explained part of the reason for this increase has to do with the end of pandemic-related health restrictions, which has allowed the illness to emerge.

“Kids are gathering more, so their risk of hand, foot and mouth is increased. These kids haven’t seen hand, foot and mouth for two years, because they’ve been isolating,” she said.

“So when they get exposed, they’re more likely to get the illness.”

SYMPTOMS AND TREATMENT

Doyle said the symptoms for hand, foot and mouth disease start with a sore throat, as it causes ulcers in the back of the mouth. For young kids who can’t express that they have a sore throat, parents might notice increased drooling or pain when eating.

“Many have fever. It tends to be low grade, around 38 degrees Celsius or so and just above that. A couple of days of that. Then they break out in a rash that involves the hands and the feet,” she said.

Doyle said the rash could appear as red spots, blisters or ulcers, noting that some kids may also experience vomiting and diarrhea.

When treating the illness, Doyle suggests treating the pain and fever.

“You can use Acetaminophen or Tylenol. Ibuprofen in the form of Motrin or Advil. That will help with the pain of the sores in the mouth and allow the child to drink. It will also help with the fever,” she said.

She noted it is a self-limited illness.

“It will pass. You can just make the journey a bit more comfortable as a parent.”

COMMON FEATURES OF THE ILLNESS

As for who typically gets the viral infection, Doyle said it is most common in children under the age of five. However, it can be seen in older children as well as adults.

She added that hand, foot and mouth disease typically spreads during the summer and fall, but it can happen at other times of the year.

For those looking for ways to prevent it, Doyle said it comes down to good handwashing.

“When you’re changing diapers, when you’re making sure surfaces are clean, toys are clean,” she said.

Doyle adds if your child develops it, they should be kept out of daycare and other congregate settings.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.