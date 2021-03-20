WINNIPEG -- Paramedics treated four people and fire crews rescued a cat after a fire early Saturday morning in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a house fire in the 400 block of Aikins Street at 3:02 a.m, according to a release.

When WFPS crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from a two-storey home and launched an offensive attack. About 20 minutes later the fire was declared under control.

All of the residents managed to get of the house before fire crews arrived but paramedics did treat four patients on scene. Nobody was taken to hospital.

Firefighters did manage to rescue a cat from the structure and reunited it with its owners.

No damage estimates are available, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.