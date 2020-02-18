Cause of fire in Toronto Street home under investigation
CTV News Winnipeg Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:17PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:19PM CST
WINNIPEG - Fire broke out in a home in Winnipeg’s Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood Tuesday night.
The City of Winnipeg said firefighters were called to a two-storey home in the 600-block of Toronto Street.
Crews found smoke coming from the house when they arrived at 8:04 p.m. The fire was under control at 8:14 p.m.
Everyone inside the home got out safely before firefighters arrived.
No damage estimate was available Tuesday night.
The city said the cause of the fire was being investigated.