'Celebrate my family and yours': Winnipeg snow carver honouring family with new creation

A Winnipeg snow carver is showing the importance of family with his latest work.

Initially, Bradley Gerbrandt was planning to make a snow sculpture of one penguin. However, to represent the significance of family in his own life, he carved out a plan to include a mom, dad and a little ice egg that glows at night.

“It is maybe a little bit symbolistic of my life right now, just doing the family thing,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

The project took Gerbrandt, who’s been making snow sculptures for a few years, about 30 hours to complete.

“This one took me quite a long time in comparison to my other sculptures,” he said.

He said the toughest part about creating a sculpture is coming up with the idea for the work. However, he said it’s also “daunting” to actually execute it.

“But I also like that part. It’s like, now you’ve got to hit it,” Gerbrandt said.

Gerbrandt noted he’s inspired to make these sculptures because he’s a creative person, adding that there are also physical benefits to making snow sculptures.

“I think I need an outlet for this kind of stuff,” he said.

“It checks a lot of boxes. It’s a great workout, in all honesty – a great workout. Between building the form and then actually carving it. I was sore all the last few weeks.”

He said it is heartwarming to see families come by and take pictures with his work.

“I do this for myself, but I love that everybody loves it too, and wants to bring their families and take pictures,” Gerbrandt said.

Those who are interested can check out penguins on Elm Park Road.

“This is to celebrate my family and yours,” Gerbrandt said.