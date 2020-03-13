WINNIPEG -- Celine Dion has postponed 14 concerts, including the one in Winnipeg, amid the spread of COVID-19.

Dion was set to perform at Bell MTS Place on April 27 as part of her Courage World Tour.

According to a statement posted to her Twitter, all of her North American shows between March 24 and April 27 have been postponed and rescheduled dates will be announced shortly.

Anyone who bought tickets to this performance will receive more information and should keep their original tickets.

On Thursday, the province confirmed three presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin is recommending that Manitobans practise social distancing, avoid large crowds and minimize contact while in public.