WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have confirmed two more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province said two men in their 30s, both in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority tested poisitive for COVID-19. In both cases, the province said it appears the men were exposed to the virus through recent travel.

Public Health is investigating the cases.

This announcement comes just hours after the province confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in a woman in her 40s from Winnipeg.

The province said preliminary information shows people who were on the following flights on March 7 and March 8 may have been exposed to COVID-19:

Philippines Airlines flight PR 466 from Manila to Incheon, Korea – rows 48 to 54;

Air Canada flight AC 0064 from Incheon, Korea to Vancouver International Airport – rows 30 to 36;

Air Canada flight AC 8624 from Vancouver International Airport to Winnipeg – rows 24 to 29.

Anyone who was on these flights is being asked to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14-days since their last known contact or exposure.

If people get a fever higher than 38 C ( 100.4 F), a cough, shortness of breath, diffidculty breathing, or any other symptoms during the 14-day period, the province said they should call Health Links at (204) 788-8200 or toll free at 1 (888) 315-9257. If it is an emergency, Manitobans should call 911.

If calling Health Links, the province reminds Manitobans to tell health officials about their travel and exposure history.

More information about self-monitoring can be found on the Public Health website.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, all Manitobans have a role to play in slowing its spread and minimizing its impact on the health-care system and in communities," the province said in a written statement.